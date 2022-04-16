The Central Texas College Foundation recently presented the Faculty Development Endowment Scholarship to assist a faculty member further their educational goals.
The scholarship, valued at $18,000, was awarded to Lamen Ramirez, nursing professor of CTC’s Health Sciences department to facilitate her educational efforts as she pursues a Master of Science degree in nursing education from Galen College of Nursing-Louisville campus in Kentucky. Ramirez is expected to complete her studies and achieve a master’s of nursing education degree in 2023.
Ramirez’ 28-year career began in 1994 as a licensed vocational nurse. She became a registered nurse in 2009 and began teaching at CTC in 2013 as a professor in the Vocational Nursing program. Ramirez has since assumed the duties of program coordinator.
“This scholarship award propels me to rededicate myself to strive to achieve more in service to our students and community,” said Ramirez. “I am truly honored to receive this prestigious award.”
Applicants for the CTC Faculty Development scholarship are screened by a panel consisting of members of the CTC Foundation board of directors.
“Ramirez was selected based on her continued exhibition of profound leadership ability and professionalism,” said Valerie Payson CTC Foundation director. “She has demonstrated the determination and dedication to successfully motivate students and be a mentor in the nursing profession.”
This marks the third scholarship presented to a CTC faculty member since the endowed scholarship’s inception. The previous winners were professor emeriti Peter Knightes, former geology, geography and astronomy professor in the Science and Agriculture department, and Wynona Alexander, visual arts professor in the Fine Arts department.
