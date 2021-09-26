Central Texas College announced several members of its Fine Arts department are featured in the current art exhibit at the Cultural Activities Center (CAC) in Temple.
On display in the Saulsbury Gallery of the CAC is “A Life Assembled” — assembled artists share a perspective through combined objects and expression — photography, metal, foam, beads, wood and more. Found objects were put together through assemblages of the human experience to express emotions and comment on today’s issues of society.
The four artists featured in the exhibit are Chad Hines, former CTC visual arts professor; Nancy Isett, CTC professor emeritus — Fine Arts; Wynona Alexander, CTC professor emeritus — Fine Arts and art metals professor; and Sheri Wilson, CTC art student. Each artist has contributed six to 10 pieces for the exhibit. The exhibition is notable not only for the individual artists’ utilizing found objects in highly personal ways, but it also spans two distinct generations of creators.
Hines, who represents the younger artists of Central Texas, created works using repurposed wood, metal, fencing, wire and drawn and painted portraits. Isett, Alexander and Wilson are all from a group who began making art in the 1970’s. Isett’s art consists of multiple layers of found objects and paint formed into standing totem-like figures and vessels.
Alexander has contributed box-contained pieces utilizing many forms of repurposed objects including industrial metals, cast bronze, wood, bone, paint and handmade paper. Wilson’s predominantly box-contained display involves doll and mannequin parts, written words, paint and various found objects.
“The found objects approach was pioneered in the 1900s by Joseph Cornell, Picasso and later on Robert Rauschenberg, among others,” said Alexander. “Generally referred to as ‘sculpture’ or ‘combine-painting,’ this is a very popular art-making process among many current artists. Interest in using things having past lives seems to have an appeal that is universal.”
Current gallery hours at the CAC are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday evenings until 7:30 p.m.; and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
