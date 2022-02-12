The Central Texas College Fine Arts music program recently announced three members of the CTC Choir and one band member received all-state musician honors. Jovita Castro, Ashley Demers and Lucas Fisher were named to the Texas two-year choral directors’ all-state choir and Hector Mexquitic earned a spot with the all-state symphonic band. The students performed with other all-state musicians in concerts scheduled during the annual Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) conference at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Feb. 9-12.
Castro, tenor I, earned all-state honors in 2020 while Demers, soprano, and Fisher, tenor II, are first-time all-state members. Mexquitic, trumpeter, previously made the all-state symphonic band with another junior college before transferring to CTC last year.
The CTC musicians competed against other two-year college students from across the state starting with auditions hosted by 33 TMEA regions. Individual musicians performed selected pieces for a panel of judges and then advanced from their region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians were then selected to perform in the TMEA all-state groups.
Castro, Demers, Fisher and Mexquitic participated with other all-state musicians in sectional and joint rehearsals culminating with the TMEA All-State Mixed Choir concert that took place Saturday in the convention center’s Stars at Night Ballroom and the TMEA All-State Symphonic Band concert Saturday night in the Lila Cockrell Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.