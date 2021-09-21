U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, introduced a bill on Tuesday that would make former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy permanent in response to the current crisis at the southern U.S. border.
The bill, House Resolution 5294, known as the “Make the Migrant Protection Protocols Mandatory Act,” is the House companion bill to Senate 1580, introduced by U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
“President (Joe) Biden’s first action upon taking office was to reverse President Trump’s successful ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy,” said Williams. “It should be no surprise that Biden, who campaigned on open borders and free healthcare for illegal migrants, would take action to make it easier for illegal immigrants to exploit the asylum process and break our nation’s laws.”
Williams added that Biden had “single-handedly created the worst humanitarian and national security crisis at our southern border in American history.”
Since March, 50,000 migrants have been released into the U.S. without a court date and are being told to show up to a local Immigration and Customs Enforcement office to register, he added. Of those, only 13% of migrants given a notice to appear complied.
“While President Biden and his ever-elusive ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris try to bury the truth, Republicans are taking action to secure the border and expose Democrats for their failure to enforce the rule of law and keep Americans safe,” Williams said. “I’m proud to work alongside my friend, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, to advance this important legislation that appropriately responds to the disaster Joe Biden created.”
Blackburn applauded Williams’ companion bill for the House.
“President Biden’s failed immigration policies have created a crisis at our southern border,” said Blackburn. “Over one million illegal aliens have been encountered at our southern border since Biden was sworn into office. Biden repealed President Trump’s successful policy that forced migrants to remain in Mexico while seeking asylum. My legislation will stop Biden’s decision to catch and release migrants into our communities and reinstate President Trump’s Remain in Mexico program.”
