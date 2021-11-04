Temperatures are dropping and leaves are falling as November begins, but there is still plenty happening in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. Go to a family-friendly fall festival, do the Turkey Trot Train Run, visit a farmers market, or hear live music from a local band. Details on these and more provided below.
Local Events
Join City of Killeen employees from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 to celebrate Texas Arbor Day by planting trees in the community at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen.
The Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce will host a barbecue lunch to celebrate opening weekend of hunting season from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 in the H-E-B parking lot, 705 S. Key Ave., Lampasas. Plates are $8 and include a barbecue sandwich, chips, cookie, and drink.
Downtown Temple’s First Friday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5. There will be live music, late-night shopping, food, and more available at various businesses around the downtown Temple area. Go to www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information and a full schedule of events.
The Turkey Trot Trail Run will be at 8 a.m. Nov. 6 at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton. Runners can choose from either a 4.5 or 1-mile trail. On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. and is $20 for military and $25 for non-military individuals.
Saddle Night will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. This is an exclusive horseback, guided trail ride through a partial trail of Nature in Lights. Cost is $40 per person and participants must have their own horse to ride and proof of a negative Coggins test. Call 254-394-5018 to register.
The 10th annual Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health Expo will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. This event will celebrate natural hair through art, dance, song, and education. General admission is $20 and the entry fee for the Natural Hair Competition is $50. Go to https://bit.ly/3kqcmlh to purchase tickets in advance.
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas is hosting its sixth Designer Purse Bingo from 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Mayborn Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. There will be 15 games of Bingo and chances to win a designer purse, with proceeds to benefit the advocacy center. Go to https://bit.ly/3wfd8WI to buy tickets or make a donation.
The inaugural Camp Cowboy Veterans Day Sporting Clay Shoot will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at Austin Gun Club, 2901 County Road 206, Lampasas. Registration is $800 for a team of four and $200 for an individual, which includes lunch. For registration, contact Caitlyn Price at 804-514-3927 or Caitlyn.price87@gmail.com.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Lady Dawg Basketball and Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation are hosting a Shooting Camp for girls in kindergarten to sixth grade from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at Copperas Cove Junior High School, 702 Sunny Ave. Participation is free.
Free math and literacy tutoring is available for kids in grades four and up every Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. for elementary-level kids and from 5 to 8 p.m. for secondary school children at Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen.
The free Fall Family Fun Day will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at Anchor of Hope Fellowship, 5700 Farm-to-Market 439, Belton. There will be a bounce house, super slide, petting zoo, fire trucks, food, games, and more available.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29 in Georgetown, is hosting its annual Fall Festival daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, until Nov. 21. There will be a corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon and pony rides, games, seasonal food, and more available. Tickets are $16.95 a person Monday through Thursday, and $19.95 Friday to Sunday. Go to https://www.sweeteats.com for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
The Texas Pumpkin Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Nov. 7 at 10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander. Admission is $10 per person Friday through Sunday; $5 Tuesday through Thursday, and free on Monday. There will be games, magicians, a hay maze, rides, and more at this family-friendly event. Go to https://texaspumpkinfest.com for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is providing a free, take-home Art Show Kit for children 5 and up while supplies last. Pick up the kit at the library and return the finished artwork by Nov. 20 to be a part of a mini art show. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly Nov. 5- 11, will be “Ron’s Gone Wrong” at 7 p.m. and “Dune” at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 8 p.m. to midnight Nov. 5. Cover: $10. Broken Arrow will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 6. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Jazz Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5, Beth Lee and the Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 7.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting free live music by Anna Larsonat 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Wes Perryman at 7 p.m. Nov. 6, and The Merles Duo at 4 p.m.Nov. 7.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting Tejano music by DJ Oz from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 6. No cover. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by The Stillhouse Howlersfrom 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 5.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7535 Farm-to-Market 2409, Temple, will host free live music by Gabor Nicholson from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 6.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Skip Pullig and Travis Smithat noon Nov. 5, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free.
Farmers Markets
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. This month’s theme is “Fire Safety Family Day” and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting a free Día de los Muertos event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6. There will be face painting, crafts, folklórico dance performances, and visitors can also bring a photo of a family member. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “The Fragile Bee,” composed of photographs and prints by artist Nancy Macko, is now on display until Nov. 28. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
