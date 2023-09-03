There were animals, live music, cotton candy, hot dogs and lemonade, games, rides and lots of fun this weekend at the Central Texas State Fair in Belton.
Following two days of fairground fun, Sunday’s midway opening had been pushed to 5 p.m. to keep fair-goers out of the 100+ temperatures in the middle of the day. By that time, there were crowds that had gathered to party into the evening hours.
Wade Bowen, the Waco native who is on tour with his show, was set to go on stage at 7 p.m. Sunday. Dozens of fans had begun to set up chairs and pick a seat under the tent by mid-afternoon. Bowen goes from Belton to Chatenooga, Tenn for his next show Thursday.
But, Suzie Coleman and her family came to see the animals. She was disappointed that most of the four-legged creatures had been taken home or were inside the barn, waiting for the cooler afternoon Sunday.
“I just want to see the goats,” said the 7-year-old. “I’m gonna get to show goats next year. Coleman and her younger brother live in Belton and are members in 4-H. The pair will be able to start projects this year, so look for the Coleman kids at the 2024 State Fair.
The United Freestyle Stunt Team performed several shows each afternoon to a great crowd. Every jump and two-wheeled trick was met with applause and shrieks of surprise.
“That’s so cool,” Wyatt Hall, 8, said. “I wanna try to some jumps on my bike.”
Some of the riders took a moment to talk to kids in the crowd. They gave them tips and showed them some personal stunts they had been working on.
Inside the Assembly Hall, there were dozens of tables with wares for sale. Ruth Ziegler brought jewelry cases full of sterling silver and leather goods. There were earrings, necklaces and bracelets for every taste.
“I enjoy coming to these smaller shows,” said Ziegler. “Because, you meet the nicest people.”
With the last day of the celebrations, the crowd that showed up was no less enthusiastic about the midway rides and trying their hand at winning a stuffed animal or two. Vendors hawking their games were glad to explain the rules.
In all, the 2023 Central Texas Fair appear to be a great success. It will be later in the week before final crowd totals are in, but according to Dillon and Caressa Brown, they will be back next year.
“We come every year and bring our friends,” Dillon said. “Yeah, maybe next year there will be a baby Brown to come with us.”
