COPPERAS COVE — Hundreds of young and not-so-young fun-seekers descended Saturday on Holy Family Catholic Church grounds in Copperas Cove to enjoy live music, kids’ games, miniature train rides, arts and crafts vendors, food booths, a rock-climbing wall, raffles, and plenty more good old-fashioned family fun.
Jim Ward, a church member who served again this year as chairman for the 8th annual Fall Fest, said he was more than pleased with this year’s event, which grew significantly from last year and serves as a primary fundraiser for the 2,000-member church.
“It’s grown quite a bit,” Ward said, as people streamed onto the festival grounds shortly after the gates opened, from a near-capacity makeshift parking lot across the street. “We’ve added quite a few more vendors — we have about 18 vendors — and we’ve added live entertainment, a band called Touch of Grey out of Waco.
“We’ve added additional games, so we now have probably 22 games for the kids to play. We have additional food booths — barbecue, hamburgers, hot dogs, brats. All the funds we raise are used for general maintenance and projects around the church.”
Jessica Weaver, a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, came to the festival with sons, Harrison, 2, and Cooper, 4, who took a turn at the climbing wall and nearly made it to the top before asking to be lowered back down.
“It was a little high,” he said. “It was fun.”
Church member Rachel Cox was on hand with her son, Levi Tyra, and his stepdad, Bobby Hiser, as the 8-year-old tried his hand at sending pool noodles sailing through a target.
“The wind was blowing it,” Levi said, adding that his favorite part of the festival is “Sprite, Coca Cola, and all the drinks — and the games.”
Mom added: “We come every year. It’s a good time to get your kids and your family together around good people and have some fun. It’s gotten a lot bigger. I think it’s awesome.”
Billie Washington traveled from Harker Heights with her three kids for a first-time look at the festival. As she watched oldest daughter, Caliyah Baker, 8, win a large bottle of Coke at a ring toss game, Washington explained that she learned about the event on Facebook.
“I thought it would be something nice to do with the kids,” she said. “I love it.”
