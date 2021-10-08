A food bank will be in Killeen next week to distribute food to older adults age 60 and up, addressing what it calls a “serious issue” in Central Texas.
The Central Texas Food Bank will be giving out food to eligible adults who are 60 and older from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Southside Church of Christ, 1505 Trimmier Road.
The event will then be hosted on the second Thursday of each month thereafter, according to a news release from the food bank.
In order to be eligible, participants also need to meet certain income guidelines in addition to being 60 years or older. Participants must have either a limit of $1,396 per month for a household of one, or a limit of $1,888 per month for a household of two.
“The distribution is part of the Food Bank’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides each participating low-income senior age 60 or older with a free monthly groceries,” the release said.
The food bank said in the release the purpose of the event was to tackle hunger, which it called a “serious issue” throughout Central Texas. The bank said it is also accepting donations due to an increase in demand for its services.
“The Food Bank stands ready to help all Central Texans, but we continue to see elevated demand for our services, straining our resources. So if you’re able to help, we need monetary donations and volunteers,” the bank said.
In addition to this food drive, the food bank said Central Texans can also access food through their network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions. More information can be found at centraltexasfoodbank.org, where donations can also be made.
