The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood is down by another nickel from a week ago, as of Friday.
In the area, the average price was $3.02 on Friday, which is 5 cents lower than last week’s average and 85 cents lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Friday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.82 per gallon at Super Quick Food Mart, 3101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. Walmart at 3400 W. Stan Schlueter Loop reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $2.97 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.85 at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $2.98 — also at Murphy USA. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.84. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.02 per gallon on Friday, according to the Club website.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.92 per gallon at H-E-B, 2990-A E. Business Highway 190, and Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com reported. Diesel was reportedly selling for $3.12 — also at Murphy USA — according to GasBuddy.com users.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Hood was last reported as selling for $2.86 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $2.99, but the data was from Friday.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.10, which is a 9-cent decrease from last week and 80 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.56 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 7 cents lower than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 69 cents lower than a year ago.
AAA reported this week that fear of a global economic recession is the reason for falling oil prices and subsequently, gas prices.
“The oil market volatility is leading to lower prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And we are also in a pre-summer driving season lull regarding domestic demand. These two factors should keep pump prices drifting lower for now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.