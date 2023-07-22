The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Cavazos remains higher than it was a week ago, according to AAA.
In the area, the average price was $3.17 on Saturday, which is 6 cents higher than last week’s average and 67 cents lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.96 per gallon at Walmart, 3807 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. The same Walmart reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.07 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.96 at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.19 at Cefco, 602 E. Central Texas Expressway. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.96. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.26 per gallon on Saturday, according to the Club website.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.89 per gallon at 7-Eleven, 501 N. First St., GasBuddy.com reported. Diesel was reportedly selling for $2.98 — at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, according to GasBuddy.com users.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Cavazos was last reported as selling for $2.99 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com, but the data was from Saturdayy. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.07.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.25, which is 7 cents higher than last week and 67 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.59 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 2 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 82 cents lower than a year ago.
Nationwide, it appears higher oil prices are outweighing the effect of lower demand.
“Gas demand barely budged from last week, yet compared to this time in 2022, it is higher nationwide except for the Gulf Coast, Texas, and New Mexico,“ said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Some industry experts speculate that scorching temps in that region are keeping people off the road.”
