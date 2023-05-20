The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood is slightly lower than a week ago, according to AAA.
In the area, the average price was $3 on Saturday, which is 4 cents lower than last week’s average and $1.26 lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.76 per gallon at Walmart, 3807 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. QuikTrip at 806 W. Stan Schlueter Loop reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $2.95 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.76 at Walmart, 960 Knights Way, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.05 at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.76. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $2.95 per gallon on Saturday, according to the Club website.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.88 per gallon at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com reported. Diesel was reportedly selling for $3.08 — also at Murphy USA, according to GasBuddy.com users.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Hood was last reported as selling for $2.79 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road, according to GasBuddy.com, but the data was from Friday. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $2.97.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.07, which is 3 cents cheaper than last week and $1.22 lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.54 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is the same as last week, according to the AAA website. It is $1.05 lower than a year ago.
Nationwide, the price has remained relatively stable.
“Despite mild weather and a less volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “It’s possible this is merely the lull before Memorial Day, but it could be a trend that lingers into summer. Stay Tuned.”
