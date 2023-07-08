The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Cavazos is slightly lower than it was a week ago, according to AAA.
In the area, the average price was $3.10 on Saturday, which is a penny lower than last week’s average and $1.12 lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.89 per gallon at Walmart, 1380 Lowes Blvd. The same Walmart reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.07 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $3.19 at multiple locations, including Chevron at 552 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.19 at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.91. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $2.99 per gallon on Saturday, according to the Club website.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.89 per gallon at multiple locations, including Exxon and 7-Eleven, 2411 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com reported. Diesel was reportedly selling for $2.98 — also at the 7-Eleven and other places in town, according to GasBuddy.com users.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Cavazos was last reported as selling for $2.88 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com, but the data was from Saturdayy. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.07.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.14, which is 2 cents lower than last week and $1.16 lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.54 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is the same as it was last week, according to the AAA website. It is $1.18 lower than a year ago.
Nationwide, the country set a record for drivers over the Fourth of July holiday, but prices dipped slightly, according to AAA.
“Gas prices may rise over the next few days based on slightly higher demand,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But it could be more of a blip than a trend, and demand may retreat once the holiday is further in the rearview mirror.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.