The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood is down by more than 10 cents from a week ago.
In the area, the average price was $3.07 on Saturday, which is 12 cents lower than last week’s average and 68 cents lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.90 per gallon at Super Quick Food Mart, 3101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. GasBuddy.com users reported $2.91 at several other stations as well. Two Walmarts — 3807 E. Stan Schlueter Loop and 1380 Lowes Blvd. — reportedly were selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.09 per gallon, but the data on the website was from Friday.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.89 at Walmart, 960 Knights Way, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.11 at Walmart, 960 Knights Way. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.90. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.12 per gallon on Saturday, according to the Sam’s Club website.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.96 per gallon at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com reported. Diesel was reportedly selling for $3.18 — also at Murphy USA — according to GasBuddy.com users.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Hood was last reported as selling for $2.91 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.15, but the data was from Friday.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.19, which is a 12-cent decrease from last week and 64 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.62 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 5 cents lower than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 54 cents lower than a year ago.
AAA reported this week that the drop in prices is reflective of a drop in the price of oil.
“The national average reached $3.68 last week, and that might be the peak price for now,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low to mid $70s per barrel, drivers will benefit when they fuel up.”
