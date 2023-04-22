The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood is down significantly from a week ago.
In the area, the average price was $3.19 on Saturday, which is 9 cents lower than last week’s average and 52 cents lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.96 per gallon at multiple stations, including H-E-B at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. Walmart at 3807 E. Stan Schlueter Loop reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.15 per gallon.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.96 at multiple locations including H-E-B, 601 Indian Trail, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.15 at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.93. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.14 per gallon on Saturday
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $3.08 per gallon at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com reported. Diesel was reportedly selling for $3.32 — also at Murphy USA — according to GasBuddy.com users.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Hood was last reported as selling for $2.97 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.27, but the data was from Friday.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.31, which is a 5-cent decrease from last week and 47 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.67 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is the same price as last week, according to the AAA website. It is 45 cents lower than a year ago.
AAA reported this week that more relief may be on the way.
“The recent surge in oil costs took a break this week, with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70s per barrel,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices.”
