The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Cavazos has surpassed the average from a year ago and are up slightly from last week as well, according to AAA.
In the area, the average price was $3.42 on Saturday, which is a penny higher than last week’s average and 4 cents higher than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $3.18 per gallon at multiple stations, including Walmart at 1380 Lowes Blvd. The same Walmart reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.48 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users, but the data was from Friday.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $3.18 per gallon at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.73 — also at Murphy USA. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $3.19. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.73 per gallon on Saturday, according to the Club website.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $3.34 per gallon at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com reported. Diesel was reportedly selling for $3.75 — also at Murphy USA — according to GasBuddy.com users.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Cavazos was last reported as selling for $3.18 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com, but the data was from Saturday. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.77.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.49, which is 4 cents higher than last week and 4 cents higher than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.87 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 2 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is only 5 cents lower than a year ago.
AAA reported that gas prices may continue to “waffle” for the next month or so as heat continues to pound Texas and other states. The U.S. is also beginning to enter hurricane season.
“The heat is returning, and we are also entering the heart of hurricane season,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “While fewer drivers are fueling up at the moment, these looming weather concerns are a roadblock to falling pump prices. Gas prices may keep waffling until mid-September or longer.”
