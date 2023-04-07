Area residents who planned to fill up with fuel on Friday morning awoke to a bit of sticker shock at the pump, with prices at some stations rising by 40 cents or more overnight.
Locally, the average price of regular unleaded fuel was $3.12 on Friday, 10 cents higher than this time last week, according to AAA.
At Walmart on Lowes Boulevard around 3 p.m., fuel was being sold for $3.07 per gallon, while at nearby H-E-B, it was $3.19 per gallon.
The price at many stations in Killeen was $2.75 earlier in the week.
AAA reported this week that the sudden increase is partly due to the announcement made by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries that it would decrease production of oil by one million gallons per day.
“The oil market has had a few days to digest the OPEC news and speculate about the reason. This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so drivers may not catch a break at the pump any time soon.”
Reuters reported this week that OPEC supplies approximately 60% of the world’s petroleum trade. Reuters also reported that if oil costs $100 per barrel on the world market, it may result in a 50-cent price hike at the pump.
The United States is a net importer of oil. In January, the U.S. pumped 12.5 billion gallons of oil per day, but it consumes an average of 20.28 billion gallons per day, according to Reuters.
