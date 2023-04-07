gas prices

Area residents fill up with fuel at Walmart on Lowes Boulevard in Killeen on Friday. Gas prices have risen sharply, an action that AAA attributes to a surprise decision by OPEC.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Area residents who planned to fill up with fuel on Friday morning awoke to a bit of sticker shock at the pump, with prices at some stations rising by 40 cents or more overnight.

Locally, the average price of regular unleaded fuel was $3.12 on Friday, 10 cents higher than this time last week, according to AAA.

