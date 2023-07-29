GAS PRICES

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Cavazos remains sky-high compared to a week ago, according to AAA.

In the area, the average price was $3.43 on Saturday, which is 26 cents higher than last week’s average and just 27 cents lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

Wayne Jefferson

Ol pedo Joe is bleeding us dry people. Selling out reserve oil to China and killing production. Making millions on selling our secrets.. gonna to getalotsorse people. Trump 2024

Heights Teacher

I'm surprised it took this long for a trumper to blame President Biden for the latest rise in gas prices. Come on, you're slipping!

