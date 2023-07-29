The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Cavazos remains sky-high compared to a week ago, according to AAA.
In the area, the average price was $3.43 on Saturday, which is 26 cents higher than last week’s average and just 27 cents lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $3.28 per gallon at Walmart, 1380 Lowes Blvd. The Valero/Circle K at 1000 W. Stan Schlueter Loop reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.39 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $3.36 at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive and Walmart, 960 Knights Way, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.49 at Chevron, 200 E. Farm-to-Market Road 2410. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $3.35. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.49 per gallon on Saturday, according to the Club website.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $3.28 per gallon at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com reported. Diesel was reportedly selling for $3.45 — also at Murphy USA — according to GasBuddy.com users.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Cavazos was last reported as selling for $3.34 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com, but the data was from Saturdayy. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.34.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.43, which is 24 cents higher than last week and only 33 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.75 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 16 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 51 cents lower than a year ago.
(2) comments
Ol pedo Joe is bleeding us dry people. Selling out reserve oil to China and killing production. Making millions on selling our secrets.. gonna to getalotsorse people. Trump 2024
I'm surprised it took this long for a trumper to blame President Biden for the latest rise in gas prices. Come on, you're slipping!
