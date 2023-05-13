The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood rose slightly from a week ago, according to AAA.
In the area, the average price was $3.04 on Saturday, which is 4 cents higher than last week’s average and $1.01 lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.78 per gallon at Super Quick Food Mart, 3101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. A couple of different locations, including Walmart at 3807 E. Stan Schlueter Loop reportedly were selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $2.95 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.99 at Cefco, 500 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.09 at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.79. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $2.99 per gallon on Saturday, according to the Club website.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.89 per gallon at multiple locations, including 7-Eleven at 501 N. First St., GasBuddy.com reported. Diesel was reportedly selling for $3.09 at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190, according to GasBuddy.com users.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Hood was last reported as selling for $2.79 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road, according to GasBuddy.com, but the data was from Friday. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $2.97, but the data was also from Friday.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.10, which is the same as last week and $1.01 lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.54 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 1 cent lower than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 89 cents lower than a year ago.
Nationwide, the price has remained relatively stable. Though demand has increased, low oil prices have canceled it out.
“Increasing demand for gasoline would usually drive pump prices higher,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “but the cost for oil has remained low lately, so drivers should benefit from stable pump prices as Memorial Day drawers near.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.