The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Cavazos is slightly higher than it was a week ago, according to AAA.
In the area, the average price was $3.11 on Saturday, which is a penny higher than last week’s average and 91 cents lower than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.98 per gallon at QuikTrip, 806 E. Central Texas Expressway. The same QuikTrip reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.07 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling for $2.97 at Murphy USA, 2010-A Heights Drive, according to GasBuddy.com users. The lowest price for diesel in Harker Heights was reportedly $3.07 — also at Murphy USA. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.98. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.07 per gallon on Saturday, according to the Club website.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.89 per gallon at multiple locations, including H-E-B, 2990-A E. Business Highway 190, GasBuddy.com reported. Diesel was reportedly selling for $2.98 — at multiple locations, including the the Exxon/7-Eleven at 2411 E. Business Highway 190, according to GasBuddy.com users.
The lowest-priced gasoline at Fort Cavazos was last reported as selling for $2.99 per gallon at Valero & AAFES, including 48830 Clear Creek Road, according to GasBuddy.com, but the data was from Saturdayy. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.07.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.18, which is 4 cents higher than last week and 93 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.57 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 3 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is $1.01 lower than a year ago.
Nationwide, the country has seen lower demand but higher oil prices.
“Gas demand has fallen nearly 10 percent since the holiday, as folks have returned to their day-to-day driving routines,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Typically, this would lower gas prices, but such a move is being countered for now by the increasing cost for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline.”
