From seasonal theater productions, summer cookouts, pool parties, dive-in movies, kids summer camps, and more, there is a lot going on during the height of the season in the area this week. Check out the details on these events and many more included below.
Local Events
The Ink Masters Killeen Tattoo Expo will be from 1 to 11 p.m. July 14 and 15, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 16, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 17 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive, Killeen. Admission is $20 per day or $35 for a weekend pass. There will be over 100 tattoo and piercing artists in attendance.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a Summer Cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15 at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. This event will have free food, games, music, and more for single or unaccompanied soldiers. Call 254-287-6116 for more information.
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen, will host performances of its newest production, “Newsies,” at 7:30 p.m. July 15 and 16, and 2:30 p.m. July 17. Tickets range from $17 to $22. Go to https://bit.ly/3ykIpcs to purchase in advance.
The 16th annual Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Hot 2 Trot 5K will be at 7:30 a.m. July 16 at 4747 McLane Parkway, Temple. Race-day registration will be from 6:30 to 7 a.m. and is $30 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3RCsDT8 for more information.
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas will host Divine Desserts- Sweet Celebrations Gala at 7 p.m. July 16 at the Mayborn Convention Center, 3303 N.Third St., Temple. There will be live and silent auctions, dinner, a dessert buffet, and more at this fundraising event. Individual tickets are $120, couples are $200, and tables of eight are $800. Go to https://bit.ly/3PpqF6l to purchase tickets.
The Game On Expo will be from 1 to 4 p.m. July 16 at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple. There will be video game tournaments, live-action roleplay, family-friendly costume contests, demos, arts and crafts, and more at this free event.
The Killeen Caribbean Pool Party will be from 2 to 8 p.m. July 16 at 180 Honeysuckle Drive, Killeen. There will be a basketball tournament, board games, dominoes, music, and more. Cost is $15 for women and $20 for men. Go to https://bit.ly/3AJ5JDs to purchase in advance.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held for runners of all ages and skill levels. This week’s run will be from 7 to 9 a.m. July 17 at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian King of Killeen at 9 p.m. July 15 and 8 p.m. July 16. Tickets start at $10 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The 29th annual performances of Salado Legends will be from 8 to 10:30 p.m. July 23, July 30, and Aug. 6 at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Table Rock Road, Salado. A catered dinner will be served to those with reservations at 7:15 p.m. with seating at the Tablerock picnic tables on the trail next to the amphitheater. Dinner tickets are $13 per person and reservation is required 24 hours in advance through www.CentralTexasTickets.com.Show tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students with ID, and $5 for children 12 and younger, and can be purchased online or at the gate.
Family Fun
High Chaparral Youth Center is hosting a Carnival from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 15 at 5485 Hoover Hill Road, Fort Hood. There will be food, dancing, games, and more at this free event open to Child and Youth Services kids in sixth through twelfth grade and their families.
Dive-In Movie Night will be at 8 p.m. July 15 at Hanna Springs Pool, 501 E. North Ave., Lampasas. The featured movie will be “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”
The Temple Police Department COPS Unit will host a free Kiddo Cards event for children ages 2 to 15 from noon to 2 p.m. July 16th at FoxDog, 209 N. Seventh St., Temple. The cards contain important identifying information and are beneficial to both families and officers in the event a child is lost. Parents or guardians must be present on the day of the event to fill out the child’s information and receive the ID. Go towww.templetx.gov/pdeventsfor more information.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting Summer Camp for kids ages 5 to 12 years old from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday from now through Aug. 12. Each week is $72 per child. Lunch is provided every day and crafts, activities, pool time, and more will be available. Register in person at the office,1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove. Call 254-542-2719 or email amcwhorter@copperascovetx.gov for questions.
The Cohen Clinic at Endeavors Killeen, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, hosts a Summer Wellness Jamboree from 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 5. This free event features arts and crafts, games, movies, and physical activities for kids ages 5 to 10. Registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3b627Ra.
The Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton, is hosting its free Summer Kids Camp from 9 a.m. to noon July 28. The camp is open to kids ages 7 to 12 and will feature games, crafts, and other activities. Email parksandrec@beltontexas.gov to register.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting The Great Outdoors In-Person Storytime and Carl Levin Park Adventure at 9:30 a.m. at 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. The library is also hosting its 2022 Family Camp Read Summer Reading Club with both in-person and virtual events for all ages. Go to https://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. There is also a Teen Anime Club for ages 12 and up from 3 to 5 p.m. July 25. There are also a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library will host Singing ZoologistLucas Miller from 10 to 11 a.m. July 21 at the Killeen Arts & Activities Center, 801 N. Fourth St. The library also hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host its Explore Lampasas event for kids ages 5 to 13 years old at 10 a.m. July 16 at Campbell Park Pavilion and Hanna Springs, 501 E. North Ave., Lampasas. Call 512-556-3251 for more information.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from July 14- 21, will be “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at 8:45 p.m. and “Elvis” at 10:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St., will host its Summer Reading Program from June 14 to July 21. There will be a number of in-person, weekly programs available for participants. Go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library for tickets and more information.
Local Music
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, is hosting live music by the Scott Tyler Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 16. Cover is $10.
The Hot Summer Sounds Concert Series, presented by the Baylor Scott and White Health Plan, will feature a live concert by The Selfless Lovers from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 15 at Lions Park (Sam Farrow) Amphitheater, 4205-4319 Lions Park Drive, Temple. The weekly outdoor concert series occurs every Friday evening in July. Admission is free.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by Aaron Copeland & The Calamity Janes, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon July 8.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 8 p.m. to midnight July 15. Cover: $10. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 16. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Gabor Nicholson from 6 to 9 p.m. July 16, and Martian Folk from noon to 3p.m. July 17.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will host Musician Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 20. All experience levels are welcome.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Andrew Jones from 2 to 5 p.m. July 16.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Ryan Youmans at 7:30 p.m. July 15 and Walt Wilkins at 5 p.m. July 17.
Chupacabra Craft Beer & Salado Lone Star Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Karaoke with Rockin’ Rick from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday.
Palmeras Lounge, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights, will host BailameSalsa Saturdays from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 16. There will be a complimentary salsa and bachata class and music from Latin DJs Barney and DJX. Cover is $10.
Local Markets
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. Active-duty personnel and their families are admitted free through Labor Day.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Sept. 11. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
