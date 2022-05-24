With all but one of the district’s precincts reporting Tuesday night, Pete Flores had a large lead over Raul Reyes in the race for the Republican Party nomination for State Senate District 24.
Reyes had been challenging the former District 19 one-term senator for the party’s nomination and forced the runoff on March 1.
According to the Texas Secretary of State website, as of 10 p.m. — with one precinct remaining — Flores had received around 59% of the votes, while Reyes had received around 41%. Flores will face Democratic Party nominee Kathy Jones-Hospod in the General Election on Nov. 8.
Flores is a retired game warden from Austin and Reyes is a homebuilder and retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel.
The newly drawn and redistricted State Senate District 24 includes Killeen, Bell County, Kerrville, Fredericksburg and stretches south of San Antonio.
Flores or Jones-Hospod will fill a seat held by Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway. Buckingham resigned her Senate seat in pursuit of becoming the state’s commissioner of the General Land Office.
She handily won her runoff election Tuesday against Tim Westley, according The Texas Tribune, and will face either Jay Kleberg or Sandragrace Martinez in the fall.
Kleberg held a slight lead of approximately 4% over Martinez late Tuesday in a runoff that was too close to call.
Flores carried Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties. In Bell County, Flores received 6,145 votes, while Reyes received 4,177 votes. In Coryell County, Flores defeated Reyes 1,677 to 1,006. In Lampasas County, 1,415 people cast a vote for Flores, compared to 902 who did so for Reyes.
