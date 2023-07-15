More than 60 people hit the links at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen Saturday morning, playing in an inaugural golf tournament to benefit The Refuge Corporation, a ministry of the Christian House of Prayer.
Specifically, proceeds raised from the Nathaniel Holcomb Invitational Golf Tournament will go to the House of Refuge, a women’s shelter in Copperas Cove, according to Joseph Solomon, the executive director of the Refuge Corporation.
Solomon was elected to the Killeen City Council in May.
“It goes to help with direct services, but also we are remodeling our women’s shelter, and we need the funds to do that,” Solomon said.
The House of Refuge was founded in 1994 and can assist up to four women with children at a time.
“It’s a shelter/transitional program where we get the women in there out of emergency situations (and) we house them,” Solomon said. “We actually take them by the hand and say whatever situation is in your way, we try to help you resolve that.”
Knowing the registration fee will go to a group that helps a vulnerable population made soldier and golfer Robert Sargent feel good about playing.
“As me having a daughter who just turned 18, stuff like this is beautiful because of the fact that when I look at her — I remember when she was a little baby and now she’s a grown woman — stuff like this shows (that) people still care,” Sargent said after finishing up one of the holes with his team.
The same was true for Killeen residents and friends Linda Dixon and Michelle Stephens.
“I can say, because I’ve cared for many patients and women who’ve had problems, I’ve cared for children, I’ve done domestic violence work with people, so I’m honored to be able to give back in this manner,” Dixon said.
For Stephens, the main motivation was to help out in any way.
“I’m just excited to be able to give back,” she said. “I’ve always believed in paying it forward. So this is just an exciting time to have fun, exercise and get to know my sister.”
Stephens and Dixon also knew Holcomb well.
Holcomb founded Christian House of Prayer Ministries and served as its senior pastor from 1981 until his death in 2018.
Under Holcomb’s leadership, the church founded The Refuge Corporation and subsequently opened House of Refuge in 1994.
Solomon said The Refuge Corporation set a goal of $5,000 raised from the tournament after all overhead was paid. He said he expects the planned-to-be-annual event to get bigger each year.
Closest to the pin: Marvin Wells
