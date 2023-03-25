Despite temperatures near 80 Saturday, the warmth may leave early next week as a cold front is expected to move through. The front could drop high temperatures into the upper 60s or low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Along with the cold front, there are slight chances of rain. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 20% chance of rain on Monday ahead of the front.
On Sunday, there exists a possibility of wildfires with temperatures in the 80s, gusty winds and low humidity.
According to the National Weather Service, an elevated fire weather concern is expected for areas west of Interstate 35 on Sunday.
After the front moves through early in the week, temperatures are expected to warm back up into the 80s before another project front moves in on Thursday.
“Rain chances return Thursday as an unsettled weather pattern persists. Warm convection-induced showers and storms will begin on Thursday,” the National Weather Service said on its website.
“A dryline will set up to our west during the late week ahead of a Pacific cold front. Storms will pop up off the dryline and along the front as it moves through. The better chance for severe storms will be along the dryline on Thursday, but there is still quite a bit of uncertainty at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.