Despite temperatures near 80 Saturday, the warmth may leave early next week as a cold front is expected to move through. The front could drop high temperatures into the upper 60s or low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Along with the cold front, there are slight chances of rain. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 20% chance of rain on Monday ahead of the front.

