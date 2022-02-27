EVANT — Jack Elam was never one to spend much time sitting around idly, and now that the decorated World War II veteran has reached the ripe ol’ age of 105, he still likes to get up and go as much as possible.
“We do a helluva lot of going,” said Elam, a native of tiny Pearl, Texas, who now shares a home with his daughter, Linda K. Comer, in Evant, about 30 miles north of Lampasas and 10 miles northwest of Pearl.
“We sure do,” Linda said, smiling. “Yesterday, we went to Gatesville, then we came back and went to Goldthwaite and back. And we went on to Waco yesterday, too. Just to go for a ride. We always have to stop at Sonic for a Dr Pepper … and we like donut holes, so we circled through the donut place and got some donut holes.
“During the summer when it’s nice, we’re out on the patio, watching the birds, the squirrels. My dad’s nephew, Curtis Manning, lives in Copperas Cove, he and his wife. So we get down to see them occasionally. And when you came here, you passed Buena Vista Wildlife Safari and RV Park (in Evant). We go there nearly every day and drive through.
“That’s kind of our day.”
Elam graduated from high school in Pearl in 1936 and went to college in Waco before taking a job as a dump truck and shovel operator doing highway construction. He married Catherine Austin in September 1938 and the family soon grew to include a son, Charles Austin, and a daughter, Linda Kay.
They moved to Evant in 1941, where Elam bought and operated a cotton gin until he joined the military in February 1944. He became a member of the famed 10th Mountain Division and earned a Bronze Star for heroism in combat when his unit battled the German army in the mountains of northern Italy.
Most of the 10th Mountain Division’s soldiers were also snow skiers, but Elam did not ski and so his job was “muleskinner,” taking care of mule teams, which carried supplies and munitions. His memories have gotten a little hazy these days, but one thing he remembers is having to go out into the darkness to search for mules who had wandered off.
“The mules might break loose at night and we had to go find them,” he said, relaxing in the easy chair in front of the TV where he enjoys watching The Price is Right game show.
After coming back to central Texas, he established Evant Feed Mill in early 1946, and a year later bought Evant Water Works. He once operated an egg farm with 50,000 chickens and a number of feed lots with 200 or so head of cattle.
Jump ahead to February 1963 and Elam bought stock in First National Bank of Evant, and was named bank director the following year, and chairman of the board in 1965. One of those who worked for him at the bank was Frances Conner, a longtime family friend who went on to a long career as a public school teacher and is now retired.
“I worked for Mr. Elam the summer between my junior and senior years of high school,” Conner said. “I filed, worked as a teller, stuffed envelopes with bank statements, sorted paper checks as they came through, and anything else that was required.
“I worked another summer prior to going off to Texas A&M. Mr. Elam was kind and patient to me. He encouraged me in my different high school extracurricular activities and my plan to attend university. He continued to be interested in my progress as I got older.”
A list of Elam’s many other accomplishments include serving as district chairman of the Texas Bankers Association; chairman of Housing Development in Evant; member of the Texas Bankers Association educational committee; various positions at First Methodist Church in Evant; member of the local Masonic Lodge and Shriners.
Needless to say, Elam is a well-known and admired figure throughout the central Texas area.
“Mr. Elam epitomizes what comes to my mind when I think of United States veterans,” said Keith Stifflemire, a Hamilton native who served as athletic director and head football coach at Evant High School from 2002 to 2009. “He gave so that I can receive.
“The freedoms I enjoy each day are available because of Jack Elam and other veterans from all U.S. wars. Mr. Elam has persevered for over 100 years of life through World War II, the Great Depression and other personal challenges. We would do well if we learn from the ‘Greatest Generation’ and show our veneration to those that are still with us today.”
Elam celebrated birthday No. 105 back in January. Some days he sleeps a lot, Linda says, but he still gets around the house on his own, which makes her a little nervous sometimes. He loves Dr Pepper and pretty much anything sweet to eat: chocolate pie, lemon pie, cake, banana pudding, and Reese’s THiNS candy, which sit in a dish beside his chair.
Asked if he ever imagined living this long, Elam — who has two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren — said, “Oh, hell, no.”
He has no idea about the secret to such a long life, although at one time he said his longevity might be attributed to a longtime habit of eating Post Toasties cereal for breakfast.
Although he has experienced his fair share of highs and lows over the years, Elam says all in all, he considers himself a lucky man.
“I feel good,” he said. “I’m feeling fine. We’ve had a pretty good life ... a helluva good life. Made a lot of money and lost some.
“We’ve been blessed.”
