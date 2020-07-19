Two years ago, after a year of many homicides and few arrests, a U.S. Department of Justice study found the Killeen Police Department was struggling to close homicide cases. Fast-forward to 2020, and Killeen is facing another year of double-digit homicides and few arrests.
KPD Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble told the Herald on July 1 that some areas, including in closing cases and retaining officers, need improvement but substantial progress has been made in half of the 12 areas that the DOJ report indicated as challenges.
“There’s definitely work to be done,” Kimble said. “Every three or four months we look at the DOJ report and say, ‘Where are we on this?’”
The 51-page Diagnostic Analysis for the Killeen Police Department was presented to the public two years ago, in June 2018. Then-new KPD Chief Kimble had asked the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs to comb through
years of crime data and conduct interviews and research in order to determine the strengths — and weaknesses — of the department. Kimble’s first day on the job was Sept. 1, 2017. The DOJ study analyzed population trends back to 1930 and crime data back to 1997.
Many of the struggles already were known to the department: staffing woes and a violent crime rate that had been rising since 2013, along with the city’s population and calls for service.
The president of the Killeen Police Employee’s Association-Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 32 told the Herald in an email June 23 that the challenges faced by the department can be overcome with more resources.
“We pour our heart and soul into serving this great community each and every day (but) our service to the community is bound by the resources provided to us by the City of Killeen,” said KPEA President Brian Pruitt. “Our officers look forward to the opportunity to work with the city to make Killeen a safer place to live. We want to be the premier law enforcement agency to work for in Central Texas.”
Challenging areas
Six areas outlined in the DOJ report remain challenging for the department, but the chief said KPD is heading in the right direction.
The department still is experiencing attrition.
When former Assistant Chief Margaret Young and Cmdr. Reese Davis both retired recently, “that was 75 years of police experience and knowledge out the door in a time span of 6 weeks, and that’s hard to replace even though the people who took their places are more than capable,” Kimble said. “We just can’t hire enough to replace people who are retiring or leaving the department. Our net gain is not increasing.”
A new class of cadets started July 6, which will add 20 people to the department, but they will not be serving the community until 10 months from now, he said.
Kimble said that officers leave for a variety of reasons, including better pay at other departments. The “national narrative” has not helped recruiting, with a backlash against the police because of George Floyd’s death and recent homicides of police officers nationwide.
“It’s hard to recruit in this atmosphere.”
The department has an officer who is dedicated to recruiting and they are having success in the recruitment of former members of the military.
“We would like to have more cadets who are from Killeen, who have roots here and know this community,” Kimble said. “We’re targeting the people who really want to have a direct impact.”
Pruitt expressed the most concern about the department’s staffing, especially among patrol officers.
“Staffing numbers need to increase in many areas of the department,” he said. “Having a shortage in patrol creates hardships among the other divisions as resources (are) pulled to help with patrol.”
As of last week, KPD had 258 sworn police positions — 243 were filled, and 15 were vacant.
Pruitt said that the departmental members need better benefits, resources and support from both the city and community.
“This should be the foundation of any changes made within the department,” Pruitt said. “It’s long been our position that pay, benefits, workload and the nature of work is taxing to the physical and mental well-being of the men and women who are protecting this community.”
Kimble talked about some progress made in the patrol division but said there are challenges being faced.
He has gotten positive feedback from officers regarding the change in shift schedule.
“They’re working 12-hour shifts, which puts more people on the roads compared to two years ago, but there is a lot of demand for our services,” he said. “We’re called upon to do things that we’re really not trained for ... some of these mental health and family issues are first dealt with by the police because who else do you call at midnight when there’s a crisis.”
Kimble said that time spent in the realm of social work takes time away from traditional crime-fighting police work.
Morale is another tough nut to crack.
Kimble said morale is difficult because personal issues are involved and every officer is different.
“It’s hard for me to gauge without data, but I meet with officers regularly; I want to hear it straight, with no filter, so I try to have informal conversations with officers at shift change,” he said.
Kimble said more work could be done in this area but that his hands-on leadership style helps.
“Every officer has my phone number, and I think they feel comfortable having candid conversations with me,” Kimble said.
He said that the fleet of new cars with new technology helped morale because “that’s their office.” The department now allows cowboy hats and changed their tattoo policy so that tasteful tattoos no longer had to be concealed.
Community support is another factor.
“The little things that people do, whether it’s giving us food or gift certificates or masks, show officers that people care and that helps morale,” Kimble said.
Homicides
Clearance rates of violent crimes, including criminal homicides, have dogged the department. As of Saturday, there are 16 criminal homicides in Killeen so far in 2020, which matches last year’s total of 16.
In 2017, there were 18 criminal homicides, which was the most since 1991 — the year a gunman drove into the Killeen Luby’s and killed 23 people. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history at that time.
The department has made arrests in half of the criminal homicide cases that have occurred so far this year.
“The detectives are working hard, but they can only work a certain amount of crimes,” Kimble said. “This is something I monitor all the time. I’m working with fewer detectives because the focus has been on patrol.”
More work also is left to be done when it comes to training, which can be a difficult process. “We first have to assess where the shortcomings are and then find the best training to tackle that issue,” he said.
KPD has been using the Collaborative Reform Initiative Technical Assistance Center for some of its recent training. CRI-TAC is one of the services offered by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, a nonprofit organization.
“We can contact them and say we’re having an issue with open homicides — something we need to do better — and they do an assessment and then find the best courses for our detectives,” Kimble said. “Eventually this is going to make the organization better.”
The DOJ study determined the KPD gang unit was under-staffed and had too few resources.
“Resources are still a challenge when it comes to the gang unit; we haven’t made the strides that we would like,” he said. KPD is working closer with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and using analytics to help fill the gap on this front.
Progress made
Kimble and his staff managed fairly quick remedies to some of the DOJ recommendations, such as hiring a crime analyst to support the department’s data-driven approach and increasing their presence at community crime forums and other events.
“COVID-19 has put a hamper on (community relations), but this is our bread-and-butter,” he said. “Before the virus hit, we were at some event at least once a week.”
Crime analysis is one area in which the department seems to be excelling, with the hiring of a full-time crime analyst in 2018, and the formation of an entire Crime Analysis Unit since then.
“The crime analyst is breaking down the numbers — putting ‘cops on dots’ — which helps fill in the gap created by being short on physical resources,” Kimble said.
Communication was another sticking point in the report.
“This has definitely changed because we have new commanders,” Kimble said. “We’ve sat down and talked about my vision for the department and we’re all on the same page.”
He said the two new commanders, who were promoted from inside the department and are minorities, reflect the diversity of the city, although Kimble wanted more diversity among rank-and-file officers.
“But we’re going to get there.”
Cmdr. Antonia McDaniel, who leads the patrol division, is the first African-American in that position. The other new commander is Anthony Lourence, who is the first Asian-Pacific Islander commander.
He will lead the investigations department.
“We call them Tony-1 and Tony-2,” Kimble said. “I’m really proud to have them at the command level because they’re homegrown Killeen people who have put down roots here.”
Around 65% of the department now is under the command of McDaniel or Lawrence.
Kimble said the department has made improvements in the area of collaboration and coordination, especially by developing relationships with federal agencies to prosecute firearms-related offenses.
“We’re targeting violent offenders and gun traffickers,” he said. Crime dropped in 2018 because of the department’s efforts, but Kimble said it started to creep back up again in 2019.
“That is a nationwide trend — crime is up everywhere,” he said. “But it could have gone through the roof if we didn’t have our federal partners and partners in the district attorney’s office.”
The chief said that the department has developed a violence reduction strategy since the DOJ report.
One of the first things Kimble did was to divide the city into four quadrants, each with a lieutenant who is responsible for the crime in that section. For the most part, the same officers patrol each area.
The strategy also includes the Data-Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety, or DDACTS model. The department overlays traffic incidents with crime reports.
“Bad guys, particularly in this town, often use their cars to facilitate crimes,” Kimble said.
“If I had to put a wager in the department, I’d put my money in patrol because that’s where our crime prevention is, the initial response to crime, and reaching out into the community,” Kimble said. “That’s where police work gets done.”
The department also needed work in the technology department, but Kimble said they are on the right trajectory.
“Technology moves so quickly but we’ve made some small improvements, such as software upgrades and meeting the needs of the Crime Analysis Unit,” he said. “This is a budget issue; we know things are tight.”
A copy of the DOJ report is available on the KPD website: www.killeenpd.com.
