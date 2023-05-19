The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce formally thanked local firefighters and held a ribbon-cutting — something the chamber does well — to celebrate the restoration of its downtown office building after it was damaged by fire last December.
The chamber is housed in a renovated downtown train depot building constructed in 1913 — one of the oldest buildings in Killeen.
Thanks to the firefighters and city workers in the area, the building was only burned from the back side and did not completely get destroyed.
Thursday evening’s ribbon-cutting celebrated that most of the repairs and renovations to the building are complete.
