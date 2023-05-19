firefighter.JPG

Courtesy Photo Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, right, poses for a photo with Killeen firefighters and others Thursday evening at a Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce event.
Courtesy Photo Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Scott Connell, director of Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, cut the ribbon at the event Thursday to celebrate the restoration of the building.

The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce formally thanked local firefighters and held a ribbon-cutting — something the chamber does well — to celebrate the restoration of its downtown office building after it was damaged by fire last December.

The chamber is housed in a renovated downtown train depot building constructed in 1913 — one of the oldest buildings in Killeen.

