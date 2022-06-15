This year marks the Third Annual Family Fun Day Juneteenth Celebration sponsored by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, and organizers promise to provide something for everyone Saturday. This year’s celebration is an all-day event on the grounds at Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. and “Togetherness is the theme,” a spokesperson for IBCC said. “The public is welcome and there is no charge to attend.
The day will start with a 5K Walk/Run at 8 a.m. for to help raise funds for the chamber’s Black Business Relief Grant.
Runners will receive a 2022 T-Shirt, a finisher’s medal, and swag bag.
“IBCC raises funds annually to support Black-owned businesses to create entrepreneurial opportunities that will fuel economic prosperity and serve as a bridge for low-income families to move up to generational wealth status,” according to a press release from IBCC.
Organizers ask that participants register at www.innovationbcc.org/juneteenth. Donations and more information about the events are also available on the website.
“We met our $10,000 goal last year and were able to award three grants to local small businesses,” Russell said. “Our goal is to raise at least $20,000 this year to make more grants available. We are currently at $18,050, and we can do it with help from organizations and individuals.”
The IBCC annually gifts Black business owners with grants made possible by partnering with other community organizations and corporations that are interested in reinvesting funds back into the community. There are five Black-owned business finalists for the relief grant: Pastor’s Closet, 633 Chiropractic, Kieatss, MJW Enterprise, the Simmons Empowerment Foundation. The 2022 grants will be presented during festivities at 9:15 a.m. Saturday
Following the run, Juneteenth Festival will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a Puppet Show and reflection of Juneteenth history
Grillers and cooking teams will set up their equipment about 6 a.m. to begin the “BBQ Cook-off.” Entries will be judged in three categories: ribs, brisket and chicken.
“We know that family time is important in the development of healthy children, relationships and the community as a whole. So, we wanted to incorporate something fun for the whole family, that also brings economics to the table,” Russell said.
Winner takes all in this delicious sport which is sweetened by a cash pot from a portion of the entry fees. In addition to the cash, winners will retain “bragging rights” for the best in show. Participants are reminded that food must be prepared over a wood fire, no propane or gas grilling is permitted.
There will be a Team Tug-o-War with teams, up to six people. There is a $120 entry fee and participants will compete for a cash prize.
With hot temperatures expected, Killeen Fire Department will be on hand with a celebrity dunk tank. The public is invited to come and take a chance to dunk local city leaders and other volunteers. The Killeen Fire Department will set up an obstacle course. There will also be a water slide on the grounds for children to cool down throughout the afternoon.
Organizers have reached out to the community to plan for jump-rope exhibitions, double dutch style, and a puppet show featuring local talent and a number of other “backyard picnic” games and fun.
“Bring your lawn chairs, umbrellas and canopies and set up for an all day experience,” organizers said.
