Killeen downtown area has some new ink. This mural was completed by local artist Joe Perez in 2019.

 Monique Brand | Herald

The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and Greater Killeen Young Professionals will hold a ribbon cutting for downtown Killeen’s newest mural, recently completed by artist Joe Perez III.

An Army veteran who retired in Killeen, Perez began the mural in the fall 2019 to honor the city’s unique history and local pioneers of integration.

The work is a tribute to Killeen’s origins as a railroad community, depicting a locomotive and the historic railroad station which now houses Chamber staff.

The public ceremony is 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at 318 North Gray Street.

