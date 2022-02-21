Monday and Tuesday will be met with high 80s as if summer is almost in our grasps, but things will be getting a little more than cold come Tuesday night.
There is slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, says National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Bishop, but don’t expect things as bad as Winter Storm Landon earlier this month.
“Killeen is on the edge of the rains and freezing rains,” Bishop said. “We’re expecting more of an impact in northern Central Texas.”
While Killeen may be greeted by freezing rains Thursday, Bishop says the possibility of freezing roads or sleet is still pretty much up in the air.
But the good news is that there is a low expectation of snow.
“We’re definitely not expecting for there to be snow, just cold temperatures and freezing rain,” Bishop said.
Before Tuesday night’s cold front, some residents could be seen at Harker Height’s Purser Park on Sunday enjoying the nice weather with their dogs.
Miriam Hodges of Harker Heights did express some concern.
“Just hoping we don’t get another ice storm like last time,” Hodges said, “It was hard not being able to take our dog Milo out.”
Milo, the Hodges’ Goldendoodle, didn’t show much worry. When asked about the coming freeze, he tilted his head and then took off to chase Loki, the Rottweiler.
“I’m from California so I’m pretty used to very warm weather so I’m definitely not looking forward to the cold front,” Kylee Sharp, of Heights, said.
Aflonso Manzanio, of Heights, said that he wasn’t too worried about the coming weather.
“Cold weather comes and goes but I don’t think it’s going to be anything too bad,” Manzanio said.
