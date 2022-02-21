Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.