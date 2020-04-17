Chances of storms, including hail, are in store for Killeen residents this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
On Friday, there will be a cold front moving in from the north which can produce some rain in the afternoon, said Meteorologist Monique Sellers.
Chances of rain are low at 20% with cloudy skies with a high near 64. The day will also bring gusty winds as high as 20 mph.
Friday night, grab your comforters as temperatures are expected to be cool with a low around 53.
The possible chances of hail will come Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid-60s with a 50% chance of strong storms in the afternoon on both days.
Sellers said warmer temps will be expected next week.
Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 and a low around 57.
Tuesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 84.
Sellers also said the next chance of storms in Killeen will be mid-week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.