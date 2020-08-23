After some rain on Saturday, Killeen-area residents could expect to see more chances of rain and thunderstorms later in the week.
“Basically there are two tropical systems that could impact Texas in the next few days,” said Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “The first system is Marco and right now it is in between the Yukatan Peninsula and Cuba and then you have Laura which is near Puerto Rico. We are not sure if it will impact but it is up in the air.”
Early Saturday morning, Killeen saw rainfall amounts measuring between .25 and .5 inches, according to the National Weather Service
“This was caused by a short wave of energy into the area,” Barnes said. “It moved towards the area and created a lift that causes thunderstorms.”
There was a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms late Saturday.
Today’s forecast will be sunny, with a high near 97. Sunday night calls for mostly clear skies, with a low around 73.
Monday’s forecast will be sunny, with a high near 98. Monday night's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, with a low around 74.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 98, Low around 76.
Wednesday: High near 99, Low around 77.
Thursday: High near 100, Low around 77.
