Killeen-area residents could see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight.
“We are still looking at two systems out in the Gulf that could bring rain chances to our area,” said Juan Hernandez, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “Marco is going towards the coast of Louisiana and will make landfall on Wednesday morning and will move as a depression, losing wind speeds and bringing showers in the midweek.”
Tropical Storm Laura, is in the area of Cuba and could strengthen into a hurricane.
“Right now it is at 60 mph and it needs to be at least 75 to be considered a hurricane,” said Hernandez. “Laura will strengthen as it heads into the Louisiana coastline Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It will impact eastern Texas as showers and breezes. It won’t bring high chances of rain into our area.”
Today’s forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Tuesday night will have partly cloudy skies, with a low around 75.
Wednesday’s forecast will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny skies, with a high near 96.
Wednesday night will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly cloudy skies, with a low around 75.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 98, Low around 77.
Friday: High near 102, Low around 78.
Saturday: High near 101, Low around 77.
