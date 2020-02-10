There are growing chances of rain and storms as the day goes on today, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., and then thunderstorms are likely after 3 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to remain relatively cool throughout the coming week, with highs typically remaining around the mid-50s and lows in the high-30-to-low-40 range. There are also some high rain chances later in the week.
Despite receiving rainfall several times over the past two weeks, the Killeen area has only received 1.84 inches of rain according to measurements taken at the Killeen/Fort Hood regional airport. As such, the U.S. Drought Monitor Map still shows most of Bell County - including the Killeen area - as being under severe drought conditions.
Today the high temperature is expected to drop a bit, reaching 56 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 42 degrees. A 30% chance of rain will move through the area Monday during the day and climb to 60% as the day goes on.
The high temperature is expected to hit 47 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 42 degrees. There is a 100% chance of rain for the area Tuesday during the day, dropping to 90% overnight.
On Wednesday the high temperature could climb back to 55 degrees while the low temperature could hit 36 degrees. There is an 80% chance of rain during the day Wednesday, dropping to a 30% chance overnight.
The high temperature will only reach 54 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 34 degrees.
The high temperature will rise to 56 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 44 degrees.
On Saturday the high temperature will reach 64 degrees while the low temperature could drop to 53 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain during the day Saturday, climbing to 30% overnight.
