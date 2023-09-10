Killeen and the rest of Central Texas may see rain this week, but the National Weather Service said it is still too early to be completely confident.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of rain every day this week between Monday and Thursday.
There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms on Monday with a 40% chance of showers in the evening. Tuesday there is also a 40% chance of showers going down to 30% in the evening.
Wednesday also sees a 40% chance of showers both in the morning and evening.
And on Thursday, showers are considered “likely” the NWS said with a 60% chance of rain.
However, Allison Prater, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said while they are forecasting a chance of rain those days, it is too early for them to have a high confidence level on if there will be rain.
She said most of the rain will affect North Texas but then it will shift to Central Texas by the end of the week.
“There may be some isolated storms,” Prater said. “Generally showers and storms in the early part of the week. It will transition more into rain by the end of the week.”
“What we’re looking at is currently the high pressure ridge that is giving us the heat,” she said. “ That’s being put to the west. With that kind of out of the way, the drop of lower pressure in the northern part of the united states is able to dig further south.”
Which, she said, will hopefully bring rain.
“They’ll be more on and off. It’s a bit early to tell,” Prater said. “When it gets closer into the short term range … we’ll have a higher confidence of what we’ll see.”
She said the National Weather Service could become concerned with flooding issues for Central Texas during the middle of the week.
While temperatures will still be warm throughout the week, they aren’t predicted to break 100 degrees.
Temperatures climbed above 100 degrees on Saturday.
But on Sunday morning in Killeen, the temperature sat at a comfortable 89 degrees in the afternoon and only broke 90 degrees in the afternoon, but never climbed over 100 degrees.
This was a welcome respite as temperatures in recent weeks broke local records.
