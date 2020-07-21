Killeen-area residents could expect to see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon after almost two weeks of blazing temperatures.
“The higher chances that you will see of rain will be in the afternoon,” said David Bonnette, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “The hours of 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. are what we are seeing right now. However, they could be scattered or hit-or-miss due to the nature of the summertime.”
Bonnette said the reason for the sudden rainfall is due to changes in the pressures of in the atmosphere.
“We had a mid-level high,” he said. “We were on the east so you get the hot-dry climate and it shifted to the east. We are on the west of it now, and with Gulf moisture coming to the area and instead of staying, it came to mid-land Texas.”
Today’s forecast will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 92, heat index values as high as 97 and east winds up 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., cloudy, with a low around 76 and east southeast winds up 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday’s forecast will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 94, heat index values as high as 101 and southeast winds up 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 75 and south southeast winds up to 5 to 10 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 96, low around 75.
Friday: High near 93, low around 75.
Saturday: High near 92, low around 75.
