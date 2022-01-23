While Killeen residents can expect the cold weather to stay around for a little bit, things will begin to warm up to the 50 to 60 degree range throughout the week, according to National Weather Service Meotorologist Bianca Garcia.
Expect a possibility of rain on Monday which Garcia said will be in the 50% to 70% chance.
There will be a cold front on Wednesday night with a drop to 32 degrees, but during the day on Thursday, temperatures should climb back up to the 60s.
Today’s forecast comes with a high of 60 and a low of 44.
