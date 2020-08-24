Killeen-area residents could see a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the week.
The chances of rain could be a direct result of the two tropical storms potentially headed near us, said Lamont Bain, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
“They will make landfall east of our region towards Louisiana,” he said. “We expect to see winds around 74 mph and they are both Category 1 systems, we could see rainfall but a specific value is undetermined at this time. We expect Marco to make landfall late Monday afternoon or evening, and Laura to make landfall on Wednesday but only time will tell.”
Today’s forecast will be sunny, with a high near 98. Monday night will have partly cloudy skies, with a low around 73.
Tuesday’s forecast will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny skies, with a high near 98. Tuesday night also has a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly cloudy skies, with a low around 74.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 99, Low around 76.
Thursday: High near 102, Low around 78.
Friday: High near 103, Low around 78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.