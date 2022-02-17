The City of Killeen’s trash collections will run on an amended schedule for Presidents Day.
City offices will be closed Monday and as a result there will be no collection services on Presidents Day. Monday and Tuesday routes will run one day late. For example Monday’s route will run on Tuesday and Tuesday’s route will run on Wednesday.
All solid waste facilities and the Recycling Center will be closed Monday. The Transfer Station will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
