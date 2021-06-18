Polar Bear

Runners take off to begin the fourth 5k run at Copperas Cove City Park on Saturday.

 Hunter King | Herald

The Summer Run to Fun 5K in Copperas Cove today has changed location to the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B. The race begins at 8 a.m.

To see the new route map, go to https://copperascove.com/2021-summer-run-to-fun-route-map/.

Online registration for the race has closed, but anyone interested can still register on-site.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.