The Summer Run to Fun 5K in Copperas Cove today has changed location to the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B. The race begins at 8 a.m.
To see the new route map, go to https://copperascove.com/2021-summer-run-to-fun-route-map/.
Online registration for the race has closed, but anyone interested can still register on-site.
