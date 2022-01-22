The Killeen school board is slated to discuss and possibly take action on a proposal that would allow school employees to take five days of “COVID leave” without a COVID-19 test verification.
It is one of the items up for discussion at Tuesday’s Killeen Independent School District board meeting Tuesday night.
KISD already provides up to five days of “COVID leave” for employees, however, employees have to show a PCR lab confirmed test in order to get it. The proposed new policy would change that.
“Given the shortage of COVID-19 PCR tests and screeners and the health system’s critical capacity being taxed, the (new policy) provides relief for numerous employees affected by COVID-19 implications without having to submit a PCR lab confirmed test,” according to the school board documents for the Tuesday meeting.
If approved, the new policy would be “retroactive to the employees first report day following July 1, 2021,” according to the documents. “This resolution is effective through February 28, 2022.
Employees will self-report COVID absences to request the five COVID leave days to” the school district’s human resources department.
Federal coronavirus funds will be utilized as necessary, according to the district, with a maximum cost of $8.25 million.
According to the KISD coronavirus dashboard on Saturday, there are 616 students who currently have the virus and 280 staff members.
In other business, the school board is slated to hear a report about 2022-2023 preliminary enrollment projections.
According to KISD documents connected to the Tuesday meeting’s agenda, the district’s student enrollment is slated to be 44,319 next school year, which is about the same as this year and last year.
An item to “Consider and Take Possible Action Pertaining to the Superintendent’s Contract,” is also slated for late in the meeting. No further details were available on the agenda for that item.
The meeting begins 6 p.m. at the KISD administrative building, 200 N. WS Young Drive, in Killeen
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.