In the department’s second quarterly town hall this year, Killeen Recreation Services officials talked to residents and shared details about plans in accordance with the city’s Parks Master Plan.
“If we had a million dollars, every amenity will be covered,” Heather Buller, the assistant director of Recreation Services, said during Wednesday night’s town hall at the Killeen Senior Center.
Recreation Services regularly holds quarterly town halls to talk to residents and give presentations on the various projects they have been working on or planning to work on.
“I’ll say as Joe would say, ‘nobody asked us to do this’” Buller said with a laugh. Recreation Services Executive Director Joe Brown was not present at the meeting, which left Buller with presenting duties.
Buller along with Parks and Recreation Manager Joseph Dyer shared details about the department’s plans.
Dyer talked about a survey that was conducted at the Family Recreation Center at Lion’s Club Park from May 2 to May 28. They received 31 responses from survey takers.
“Not what we wanted, but we will continue to do this,” Dyer said, “We receive those results and implement them.”
According to the survey, 47% answered that they found the fitness equipment to be in good shape and 60% said that the staff at the center displayed excellent customer service.
But survey takers found that there was equipment and areas that they would like to see at the facility.
Some of these include a hip thrust machine, hack squat machine, deadlift area, and more free weights. The survey also showed that members would like to see more self-defense classes taught at the facility.
But in a surprise, Dyer revealed that the department reached out to gym equipment companies and are expecting to see new gym equipment within the department’s fiscal year of 2023, which begins this fall. Dyer also mentioned that there has been ongoing talks with teachers and contractors of self-defense courses to possibly teach classes at the Family Recreation Center.
“Right now, all of our equipment is old,” Buller said in reference to the equipment at the Family Recreation Center, “When something is broken, we have to fabricate it.”
After the presentation, the floor was opened to attendees of the town hall.
“I see we have two senior centers and one pool, but no youth center, and as a parent that’s a problem,” said Sondra Wilkerson, the wife of Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson.
Other attendees agreed with Sondra Wilkerson and said that there should be efforts for a youth center in Killeen.
“We should have a youth center in Killeen, just like we have this senior center,” David Bass, a Killeen resident, said, “Should be an exact mirror.”
Buller said that the Rosa Hereford Center, the future site of the senior center, is planned to accommodate both seniors and youth.
“We’re going to program the space applicable for both,” Buller said.
About five residents attended the meeting.
The next Recreation Services town hall will be on Sept. 22 at the Senior Center at Lion’s Club Park.
