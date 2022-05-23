In observance of Memorial Day, May 30, all local city offices will be closed. The residential solid waste collection schedule will change slightly to include trash-pick up in Killeen. Solid waste will not be picked up May 30. All Monday and Tuesday routes will run one day late in Killeen.
Harker Heights will not change the collection schedule and will follow regular schedules next week, officials said.
Copperas Cove will not pick up waste on Monday. All trash collection routes will be as follows: Areas 1-2 on Tuesday, May 31; Areas 3-4 on Wednesday, June 1; Areas 5-6 on Thursday, June 2; Areas 7-8 on Friday, June 3. Recycled materials, brush and bulk pick up will change as follows: Area 2 will be collected Tuesday; Area 4 will be collected Wednesday, Area 6 will be collected Thursday and area 8 will be collected Friday.
Residents should contact their respective city offices for additional information.
