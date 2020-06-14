Transparency. Accountability. Language.
These are factors repeated nationally and locally to describe what is sought with police reform.
The conversation of change in law enforcement policies follows protests over police brutality in the death of George Floyd, who died while handcuffed as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest May 25. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four officers have been fired.
Locally, several residents have publicly called for police reform — all before Floyd’s death.
One resident is Larry Reed, the brother of James Scott Reed who was killed in his home during a police no-knock raid in Killeen last year.
Larry Reed, along with his mother Dianne Reed Bright and sister Jumeka Reed, has called for an end to no-knocks along with transparency in police policies and investigations. The family has held vigils, marches and rallies with leaders in the community since the death of James Reed on Feb. 27, 2019.
The Reed’s recently filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Killeen and four Killeen Police Department officers, three of which fired their weapons during the incident, according to the lawsuit. They are also requesting that authorities reopen the criminal investigation on the officers involved.
“With no-knocks, not only are you putting people at-risk; you are also putting an officer’s life in danger,” Larry Reed told the Herald. “There needs to be a change in training on how they do raids or find a different procedure.”
Alongside the Reed family in the fight of police reform — mainly to abolish no-knocks — are Bryan King and Andrea “Pokie” Hasberry, who organized a stop the violence march in November 2019. The march was to address peace in the community along with starting the conversation on current police policies.
The duo continue to address Killeen’s rising crime and police reform through social media and holding meetings.
King told the Herald while he feels sorry for the Floyd family, “we need to start looking at what’s going on in our community, before we start looking at Minneapolis.”
“To be honest, I am not doing this for the camera or following anyone; I am doing this for my family. My community is my family. We have to hold a stand in dealing with abusive police officers,” King said. “We have to speak on the rights of citizens. We have to hold the police department accountable.”
CONVERSATION STARTED
Many national and local demonstrations have included calls for reforms on police tactics and the defunding of law enforcement. In Austin, the city council unanimously approved a set of measures Thursday to limit police officers’ use of force, which include restrictions on use of deadly force and propose reductions to the department’s budget next year.
In Killeen, the conversation of police reform has begun.
Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce president Ronnie Russell said he met with Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle and Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble on May 5.
In the conversation, which Segarra said the tone was informative, Russell suggested that the language of police policies should change — particularly how all people are addressed.
“They have us (labeled) as civilians, no we are citizens, and we should be addressed as such,” Russell said. “It comes off as (a) combative contact in which the military refers to civilians on the battlefield better known as COBs. The policy should address the local population as citizens. Language will be extremely important as we develop our “What’s Next?”.
NEXT MOVE
Kimble said the department is “literally looking at our policies.”
“There is a process when we change our policies, particularly major policies,” Kimble said. “Police department, law enforcement (and) criminal justice reform is literally happening as we speak. We understand that things are changing.”
He also added that for policies to change, approval has to go through the city manager and the Killeen City Council.
Segarra said he and other local officials met with several different organizations to start conversations on police reform.
“It’s important to have these conversations to get perspective,” Segarra said. “We have to figure out a way to come together and come up with a solution.”
Kimble echoed the same message.
“We understand that things are changing. I would like the community to know that we are not oblivious to what’s going on. We credited ourselves to being a progressive police agency,” Kimble said. “Know that you have a forward thinking police agency.”
The Herald also reached out to county and area police departments.
Harker Heights police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said the department “is an ever-learning organization and our chief of police and command staff continue to examine ways to improve.”
Copperas Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson said the “department is also looking toward a multi-agency program that will further improve the ability to openly communicate with citizens, especially with those who represent our minority population.”
Maj. T.J. Cruz, spokesman for Bell County sheriff’s office, directed the Herald to look into the department’s policy manual which states in the interaction with the public section that “personnel treat those they encounter with respect and courtesy to the extent that they are able to do so and perform their duties.”
Next week, the Herald will examine police department’s policies on use of deadly force, no-knock warrants, chokeholds, high-speed chases and officer training and proposed changes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
