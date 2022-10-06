Chaparral High School was “briefly evacuated” Wednesday following a lunch mishap.
In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya said an employee’s frozen meal led to a visit from the fire department.
According to police scanner traffic, the fire was located at KISD’s newest high school campus, Chaparral, in south Killeen in a second-floor classroom from which students had been evacuated.
In a text to KISD public information officer Taina Maya just before 1 p.m., a request was made to confirm the details. The response from Maya was swift, “no fire at CHS.”
Sirens could be heard in neighborhoods surrounding the south Killeen campus, and photographs taken at the scene at 1 p.m. showed two fire department vehicles in the parking lot. At 1:10 p.m. the last fire truck left the high school campus.
In a 2 p.m. emailed statement, Maya confirmed KFD responded to the campus Wednesday.
“Chaparral High School was briefly evacuated due to an employee’s frozen meal overheating in a microwave,” Maya said.
“All students and staff evacuated the campus, and the Killeen Fire Department was called. They promptly arrived at the campus and determined the smoke smell was due to the frozen meal in the microwave. The campus was given the all-clear to return to the building and the learning day is continuing as planned.”
(1) comment
No fire, but definitely a fire evacuation. This district continually parses words to avoid truth
