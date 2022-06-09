The northbound lane of 4400 Chaparral Road will be closed to through traffic for one day on Monday for paving work, according to a news release by the City of Killeen.
The southbound lane will remain open with flag bearers to guide traffic around the work site.
“The new right turn lane will be paved in this area and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work,” the city said.
“The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work site. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.”
If residents have questions, contact the City of Killeen Engineering office at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.