A Fort Cavazos brigade commander who was relieved of command is accused of groping and kissing the wife of another Army officer while that officer was in the field, according to documents released by Army officials Friday.

Col. Jon Meredith, who is facing a possible court-martial over the issue, twice groped and kissed the wife of the other officer while the officer was in field training last summer, according to a redacted copy of the charge sheet signed by Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson — commander of the 1st Cavalry Division — and a major with the U.S. Army Legal Services Agency.

