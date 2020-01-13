Two men were in Bell County Jail on Monday after being accused of threatening to shoot a person who was riding a bicycle near them.
Carl Ellis Dickens, 20, and Taurus Berkhart Stubbs, 20, were both arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault and threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
According to the arrest affidavit, Dickens and Stubbs were in the vicinity of Blake and Veterans Memorial Boulevard when they stopped a person riding a bicycle nearby and began yelling. According to the cyclist, Stubbs asked if the person wanted “to get smoked,” before pulling out a handgun and cocking it.
The police report says witnesses reported seeing the cyclist attempt to pedal away from the two men while Stubbs gave chase with the gun and Dickens followed behind them.
When officers arrived Dickens and Stubbs were spotted leaving the area of a creek near the scene. The two men were detained and identified by police and a handgun was found in the creek near where Dickens and Stubbs were leaving.
Stubbs bond was set at $200,000 while Dickens was given a bond of $150,000.
Also arraigned on Monday were:
Joshua Bernard Jones on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Michael David Olivas on a charge of accident involving death.
Matthew Tausaga Pauu-Talaga on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Lavon Nathaniel Pope on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
