A misdemeanor charge against Kempner City Councilman John Wilkerson has been dismissed, in a case that involved a flag and the city park.
Kempner Municipal Judge Kenneth Mahoney signed the dismissal paperwork in the case of State of Texas v. John Wilkerson. According to the paperwork, signed June 2, Wilkerson had been charged with “Unauthorized Removal of Object from City Park.”
The case stemmed from an April 11 incident in which a tattered American flag was removed from Kempner’s Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park in an effort to replace it.
In April, when it happened, Mayor Keith Harvey said it was done without his knowledge.
Wilkerson said he is not sure why the issue was taken as far as it was.
“No matter what he says now, he (Harvey) should’ve consulted with the legal experts prior to pulling this stunt and used good common sense,” Wilkerson said on his official Facebook page, JW for Kempner Tx.
In the Facebook, Wilkerson said Harvey used his official position to create drama and stress in his life.
Seeing a mayor sign a complaint is a new thing for Wilkerson.
“I’ve been a cop for 17 years,” he said. “This is the first time — and I’ve worked for both municipal and county law enforcement — this is the first time I’ve ever seen a mayor sign a complaint.”
Harvey said Tuesday that he requested the case be dismissed.
“This was a case against a councilmember who violated a city ordinance, and actually caused another individual to violate the city ordinance, by removing something from the park,” Harvey said Tuesday. “The best thing that I saw fit, when speaking in reference to withdrawing the complaint, was to do it in the interest of the city.”
Harvey said requesting the dismissal in the interest of the city doesn’t mean a wrong wasn’t done.
“The interest of the city means they did something wrong,” Harvey said. “But it’s not worth dragging the city in all of this crazy jury trials and all this other stuff they wanted to do.”
