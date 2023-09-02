A Killeen church with a new name invited the community for a day of fun on Saturday.
Hundreds of people attended the event at Charis Church, formerly known as Grace Christian. The free event provided attendees with activities, live performances, bowling, dozens of vendors and food trucks to choose from.
“I wanted to do something fun with my kids,“ said attendee and mother of two, Angelina Fishburn.
When the Herald arrived around 11 a.m. there were around a hundred individuals at the event. Most enjoyed the cool activities located inside, along with the petting zoo outside which had a line wrapped around the building.
“The animals are so cute, especially the fluffy ones,” said 12-year-old Amiyah Harris.
During the event Mayor Debbie Nash-King made an appearance along with other city officials.
Towards the afternoon, the Killeen Fire Department arrived and allowed the public to hold some of the fire equipment and ask questions.
There also was a 360-degree photobooth that allowed attendees to take home professional videos of themselves. They could choose between slow-motion, regular or a boomerang effect.
In the next room, people were lined up playing games that ranged from pool and foosball to bowling and other lively games.
The church event came to an end around 1 p.m. with people eating at the food trucks and getting to learn more about different cultures with the live performances.
On Friday, the church, 1401 E. Elms Road, held a ribbon-cutting celebrating the new name.
Charis Church will be hosting the end of its church weekend on Sunday with a morning service and Charis Family Day starting at 10 a.m.
For more information on the church and upcoming services and events, visit the church’s website at charis.church.
