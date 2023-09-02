A Killeen church with a new name invited the community for a day of fun on Saturday.

Church Day2.JPG

Charis Church hosted a Charis Community Day event on Saturday.

Hundreds of people attended the event at Charis Church, formerly known as Grace Christian. The free event provided attendees with activities, live performances, bowling, dozens of vendors and food trucks to choose from.

Church Day.JPG

Charis Church hosted a Charis Community Day event on Saturday, first responders made an appearance.
Church Day6.JPG

Charis Church hosted a Charis Community Day event on Saturday. There were many games including bowling.

