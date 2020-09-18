Charred remains were found in a truck on U.S. Highway 190 in southwest Copperas Cove Thursday afternoon.
Copperas Cove police alerted the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office around 1:45 p.m. Thursday of a vehicle fire in the 2000 block of West U.S. Highway 190 near Big Divide Road, which is located in Lampasas County.
Sheriff deputies located the completely burned four-door Ford pickup truck in a gravel pit behind a nearby business, and inside deputies identified “what appeared to be charred remains” in the driver’s seat, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Positive identification has not been made yet, and Lampasas County Justice of the Peace Greg Chapman ordered an autopsy “to determine if they were human remains and to determine a DNA identification,” the release said.
Also found in the driver’s seat near the remains was a semi-automatic pistol, the sheriff’s office said in the release.
The Copperas Cove Police Department, Lampasas Police Department and Texas Rangers assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene and with obtaining drone photography.
“This investigation will continue to determine a positive identification of the remains and of the registered owner of the vehicle,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.